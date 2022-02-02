BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,931,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $132,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

