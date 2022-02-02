BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,108,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 553,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of NOW worth $130,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of NOW by 8.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NOW by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of NOW by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DNOW stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

