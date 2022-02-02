BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $135,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.