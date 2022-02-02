BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 308,508 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Interface worth $139,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 24.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Interface by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Interface by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

