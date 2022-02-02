BlackRock Inc. Purchases 100,726 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $137,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

IMAB opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

