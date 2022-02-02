BlackRock Inc. Has $129.51 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $129,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.