BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of BB opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

