Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6,772.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
