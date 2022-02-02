Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6,772.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

