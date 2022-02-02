Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 16.1% This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $24,869.23 and approximately $116.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023748 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

