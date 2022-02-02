Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Cap of $98,916.08

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $98,916.08 and $1.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,468.04 or 0.99956361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00028154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00497713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

