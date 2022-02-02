Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.