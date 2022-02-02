BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BioLineRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.