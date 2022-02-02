Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,813 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $38,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

