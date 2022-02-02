Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Biocept stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 148,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,739. The company has a market cap of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Biocept has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

