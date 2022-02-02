Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 10.7% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.80. 57,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,471,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 60.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 134.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $4,521,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

