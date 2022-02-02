Bifrost Price Hits $0.0851 on Exchanges (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00119061 BTC.

About Bifrost

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bifrost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

