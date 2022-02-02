Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 4.6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 1,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $822.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

