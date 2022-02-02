Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 4.6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 1,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $822.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
