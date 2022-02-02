Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,776 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.