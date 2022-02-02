Berry Global Group (BERY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.200-$7.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.20-7.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.