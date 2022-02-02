Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.57. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 14,120 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $4,701,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $2,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $29,051,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $3,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
