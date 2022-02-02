Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 9.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.58. 13,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,597,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

