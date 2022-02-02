Berenberg Bank Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.22 ($85.64).

MOR opened at €29.11 ($32.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $993.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €27.52 ($30.92) and a 12-month high of €101.50 ($114.04). The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.27 and a 200-day moving average of €40.10.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

