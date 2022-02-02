Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €324.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($364.04) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($331.46) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($353.93) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($284.27) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €285.18 ($320.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a one year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

