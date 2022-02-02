Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $29,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.