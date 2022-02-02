Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 228 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

