Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $1,203,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $356.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

