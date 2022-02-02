Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 464 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

