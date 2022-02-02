Belden (BDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belden stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.