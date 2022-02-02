Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $253.23 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.96.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.86.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

