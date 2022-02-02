BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.422-$2.542 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $53.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

