Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perdoceo Education in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $778.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 56,261 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

