Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $50.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

B has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE B traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

