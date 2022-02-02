Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.