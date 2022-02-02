Barclays PLC Acquires 5,429 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $129.55 and a one year high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

