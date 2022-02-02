Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.48. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $200.51 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

