Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

VSCO opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

