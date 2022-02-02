Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 417 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.14. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.