Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.