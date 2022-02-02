Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

