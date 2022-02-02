Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,784,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

HAIN stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.