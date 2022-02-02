Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $594.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

