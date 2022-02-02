Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.
Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $594.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.
In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.