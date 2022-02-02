Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $384.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. Bank of America has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $50.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.