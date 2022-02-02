Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.79 ($4.26).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

