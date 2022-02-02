Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,071,300 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 5,393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70,713.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.20 ($3.60) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

