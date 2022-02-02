Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,864 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

