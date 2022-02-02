Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Toast Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

