Bamco Inc. NY Sells 265 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 355,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,484,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CarMax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 113,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

