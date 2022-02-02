Bamco Inc. NY Sells 15,950 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock worth $89,860,230. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

