Bamco Inc. NY Sells 12,162 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

