Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

